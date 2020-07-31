https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15450251.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1Precipio
|3.14
|+1.80
|Up134.3
|28iEnterprun
|26.99
|+15.10
|Up127.0
|3PacEthanol
|2.35
|+1.29
|Up121.7
|4Sohu.comh
|22.97
|+11.86
|Up106.8
|5MaraPatnh
|2.03
|+.99
|Up
|95.2
|6HuttigBldg
|2.24
|+1.02
|Up
|83.6
|7KandiTech
|7.22
|+3.13
|Up
|76.5
|8BlinkChrg
|11.05
|+4.32
|Up
|64.2
|9GoldenBull
|3.09
|+1.18
|Up
|61.8
|10O2MicroIntl
|3.33
|+1.19
|Up
|55.6
|11DarioHealtrs
|12.40
|+4.40
|Up
|55.0
|12Taopinghrs
|3.68
|+1.28
|Up
|53.3
|13LiminalBion
|16.31
|+5.45
|Up
|50.2
|14HovnEnpfA
|5.40
|+1.69
|Up
|45.6
|15CleanSparkn
|7.25
|+2.19
|Up
|43.3
|16Overstk.com
|75.59
|+22.38
|Up
|42.1
|17BetterwMexn
|13.00
|+3.80
|Up
|41.3
|18SonnetBiThrs
|4.11
|+1.19
|Up
|40.8
|19SuperGrpCos
|19.25
|+5.38
|Up
|38.8
|20SonomaPhr
|9.18
|+2.56
|Up
|38.7
|21electrCore
|2.23
|+.62
|Up
|38.5
|22FulgentGenet
|26.35
|+6.84
|Up35.1
|23TFFPharmn
|9.09
|+2.35
|Up
|34.9
|24Kirklandsh
|5.38
|+1.38
|Up
|34.5
|25HoughtMiffH
|2.96
|+.75
|Up
|33.6
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1GenoceaBi
|2.85
|—1.63
|Off
|36.4
|2GbEagEnthrs
|2.12
|—1.11
|Off
|34.4
|3NemauraMdrs
|6.34
|—3.13
|Off
|33.1
|4CapProdPrt
|5.65
|—2.59
|Off
|31.4
|5RMRREInco
|11.46
|—5.23
|Off
|31.4
|6Alector
|15.67
|—6.51
|Off
|29.4
|7Equillium
|9.65
|—3.66
|Off
|27.5
|8RigNet
|2.46
|—
|.90
|Off
|26.8
|9BoxlightCp
|2.16
|—
|.77
|Off
|26.3
|10Aravive
|5.89
|—2.02
|Off
|25.5
|11BioXcelTher
|45.36
|—15.40
|Off25.3
|12TizianaLfs
|6.99
|—2.36
|Off
|25.2
|13CPSTech
|2.10
|—
|.69
|Off
|24.7
|14VaxartInch
|9.39
|—2.90
|Off
|23.6
|15SkySolarrs
|4.48
|—1.37
|Off
|23.4
|16ArbutusBg
|3.81
|—1.15
|Off
|23.2
|17StratEdu
|126.21
|—37.62
|Off
|23.0
|18MartinMids
|1.89
|—
|.56
|Off
|22.9
|19WiseKeyIntn
|7.38
|—2.12
|Off
|22.3
|20Immuron
|10.01
|—2.87
|Off
|22.3
|21ImpinjInc
|23.60
|—6.34
|Off
|21.2
|22VBIVaccine
|4.07
|—1.07
|Off
|20.8
|23ChinFnOnlrs
|9.56
|—2.51
|Off
|20.8
|24SalemMedia
|1.67
|—
|.41
|Off
|19.7
|25AquaBTch
|3.05
|—
|.71
|Off
|18.9
|—————————
