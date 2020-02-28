1AldHlthPd 24.00 +21.54 Up875.6
2CoDiagnostic 13.23 +10.18 Up333.8
3VirBiotechn 46.50 +30.24 Up186.0
4VaxartInc 2.87 +1.78 Up163.3
5Altimmune 3.70 +1.94 Up110.2
6OpGenrsh 3.39 +1.77 Up109.3
7Novavaxrs 16.00 +8.28 Up107.3
8NemauraMdrs 5.45 +2.31 Up 73.6
9CleveBioLh 3.34 +1.35 Up 67.8
10LakelndInd 21.11 +7.51 Up 55.2
11CSVxSTxrs 48.65 +17.06 Up 54.0
12Moderna 25.93 +7.70 Up 42.2
13OceanBio 5.00 +1.38 Up 38.1
14ParatekPhm 4.78 +1.23 Up 34.6
15PPShtQQQrs 23.40 +6.01 Up 34.6
16CSVS3xInvSilv 18.98 +4.72 Up 33.1
17TarenaIntlf 3.10 +.75 Up 31.9
18Verastem 2.79 +.61 Up 28.0
19BeyondAirn 8.28 +1.80 Up 27.8
20IovanceThera 32.91 +6.93 Up 26.7
21HrvrdBiosc 3.24 +.62 Up 23.7
22TrilliumThera 5.05 +.87 Up 20.8
23ReconTchrs 2.50 +.42 Up 20.2
24NantHealth 2.27 +.37 Up 19.5
25IClickIntrac 5.18 +.84 Up 19.4
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1Tellurian 1.80 —4.71 Off 72.3
2AptorumGp 6.00 —8.45 Off 58.5
3IMVInc 2.20 —2.51 Off 53.3
4MenloTher 2.95 —2.25 Off 43.3
5DirttEnviron 1.81 —1.32 Off 42.2
6SabreCorp 13.62 —8.27 Off 37.8
7SmlDirClbn 7.48 —4.54 Off 37.7
8Big5Sport 2.23 —1.34 Off 37.5
9AcerTher 3.28 —1.88 Off 36.4
10Synthesishrs 3.47 —1.93 Off 35.7
11NutanixInc 23.84 —13.13 Off 35.5
12TSRInch 3.46 —1.81 Off 34.3
13AxovantGnrs 2.93 —1.53 Off 34.3
14RaptTheran 19.77 —10.23 Off 34.1
15Digimarc 20.00 —9.64 Off 32.5
16AvisBudget 32.38 —15.57 Off 32.5
17SageTherap 47.00 —22.53 Off 32.4
18BallardPwr 8.90 —4.24 Off 32.3
19CasaSyst 3.28 —1.56 Off 32.2
20AscenaRetlrs 3.80 —1.79 Off 32.0
21ClovisOncol 7.53 —3.47 Off 31.5
22AmerAirlines 19.05 —8.77 Off 31.5
23FSDPhrmBn 4.13 —1.82 Off 30.6
24Overstk.com 6.46 —2.80 Off 30.2
25DaveBusters 33.01 —13.59 Off 29.2
—————————