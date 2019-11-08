1NextCuren 82.89 +55.54 Up203.1
2RaptTheran 28.10 +15.40 Up121.3
3ConstllPh 30.91 +16.78 Up118.8
4FulgentGenet 15.82 +6.41 Up68.1
5ClovisOncol 5.88 +2.30 Up 64.0
6AgileTherap 2.18 +.83 Up 61.5
7Vericityn 20.89 +7.70 Up 58.4
8CollegiumPh 19.96 +7.11 Up 55.3
9SatsumaPhrn 17.63 +5.68 Up 47.5
10VielaBion 33.00 +10.46 Up 46.4
11AstaFundlf 10.10 +3.15 Up 45.4
12PermaFix 6.80 +2.04 Up 42.8
13EverQuote 30.58 +8.83 Up 40.6
14USAutoPts 2.23 +.64 Up 39.9
15ParingaRsc 2.58 +.73 Up 39.9
16CommScope 15.70 +4.39 Up 38.8
17TrueCar 4.78 +1.33 Up 38.6
18Synthesishrs 8.90 +2.47 Up 38.4
19PrecisBion 9.00 +2.45 Up 37.4
20SurgeryPtrs 11.76 +3.08 Up 35.5
21WrightMedGrp 29.43 +7.42 Up 33.7
22Forterra 11.25 +2.84 Up 33.7
23ParatekPhm 4.10 +1.03 Up 33.6
24BoingoWlss 12.36 +3.08 Up 33.2
25Trupanion 31.48 +7.73 Up 32.5
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1AnaptysBio 10.18 —28.48 Off 73.7
2TOPShiprs 1.06 —2.18 Off 67.3
3AllenaPhr 2.00 —3.51 Off 63.7
4ObsEva 3.00 —4.80 Off 61.5
5Fluidigm 2.33 —2.73 Off 54.0
6Neuronetcs 4.88 —4.12 Off 45.8
7CurisInc 1.48 .96 Off 39.3
8EyePtPhrm 1.45 .92 Off 38.8
9CeragonNet 1.82 —1.14 Off 38.5
10EloxxPhrm 4.48 —2.53 Off 36.0
11Neonode 1.60 .77 Off 32.5
12SensusHealth 3.80 —1.81 Off 32.3
13DirttEnviron 3.15 —1.45 Off 31.5
14SynchronTc 4.27 —1.85 Off 30.2
15MyriadGenet 23.64 —10.16 Off 30.1
16GlobusMar 1.95 .83 Off 29.9
17TherpixBioh 1.76 .70 Off 28.5
18CPICardh 1.55 .61 Off 28.2
19NV5Global 53.08 —20.58 Off 27.9
20LibTripAdvA 7.05 —2.70 Off 27.7
21ANIPharmh 57.38 —21.10 Off 26.9
22Cytokinetics 8.20 —2.99 Off 26.7
23Expedia 101.32 —36.48 Off 26.5
24SierraWr 8.46 —2.91 Off 25.6
25AplDNASchrs 5.19 —1.73 Off 25.0
—————————