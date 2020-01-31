NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 LianlouSmart 3.38 .34 2.91 + 2.57 + 755.9
2 CleveBioL h 4.90 .52 4.23 + 3.63 + 602.7
3 Genprex 2.00 .26 1.81 + 1.49 + 465.6
4 AethlnMd hrs 4.34 .96 4.34 + 3.38 + 350.7
5 TrilliumThera 4.86 1.05 3.84 + 2.81 + 272.8
6 MiragenTh 2.27 .48 1.75 + 1.27 + 264.6
7 CoDiagnostic 3.60 .88 3.26 + 2.37 + 264.2
8 Vaxart Inc 1.39 .30 1.25 + .90 + 256.1
9 Adaptimmu 6.00 1.15 3.90 + 2.70 + 225.0
10 AldHlthPd 5.00 1.19 3.89 + 2.67 + 219.9
11 LMP Auto n 49.30 17.84 41.93 +24.09 + 135.0
12 CounterPath 6.00 .95 2.13 + 1.20 + 129.0
13 SophirisBio h .94 .38 .80 + .43 + 116.2
14 VirBiotech n 29.00 12.00 26.63 +14.06 + 111.8
15 FutFintchGp lf 1.14 .45 .90 + .45 + 100.7
16 ArTaraTh rs 42.49 16.40 32.50 +16.10 + 98.2
17 GeneticTch rs 5.36 1.90 3.91 + 1.92 + 96.5
18 CTI Indus 4.14 .78 1.65 + .81 + 95.5
19 Pulmatrix rs 1.92 1.39 1.67 + .81 + 94.2
20 AppliedTher n 55.85 24.00 52.47 +25.19 + 92.3
21 Novavax rs 9.99 3.65 7.62 + 3.64 + 91.5
22 ACM Resrch 63 51.20 18.45 34.74 +16.29 + 88.3
23 Soligenix h 3.23 1.37 2.73 + 1.28 + 88.3
24 CollPlantBio 12.05 5.62 10.51 + 4.81 + 84.4
25 LaJollaPhm 8.98 3.76 6.85 + 2.92 + 74.3
26 TranWEnt rs 9.72 1.68 3.46 + 1.45 + 72.1
27 TraconPh rsh 4.80 2.26 4.02 + 1.68 + 71.8
28 Acceleron 92.38 50.04 90.78 +37.76 + 71.2
29 KaleidoBio n 9.82 4.88 8.58 + 3.56 + 70.9
30 LeapTherap 2.46 1.02 1.91 + .79 + 70.5
31 NantHealth 2.75 .92 1.72 + .69 + 67.0
32 NantKwest 9.90 3.35 6.32 + 2.53 + 66.8
33 NymoxPharm 4.09 2.17 3.61 + 1.41 + 64.1
34 BIO-key Int .99 .49 .82 + .32 + 63.2
35 Cemtrex pf 1.37 .60 1.12 + .43 + 62.3
36 Alector n 28.75 15.64 27.94 +10.71 + 62.2
37 US Enrgy rs 6.65 3.02 4.88 + 1.86 + 61.6
38 Kala Phrma 7.70 3.68 5.96 + 2.27 + 61.5
39 MediacoHld n 7.35 3.50 7.23 + 2.73 + 60.6
40 RaptThera n 51.21 26.58 44.29 +16.68 + 60.4
41 InterpDiag rs 1 8.80 4.90 7.91 + 2.91 + 58.2
42 IMV Inc 4.93 2.85 4.57 + 1.67 + 57.6
43 SunesisPh h .62 .34 .53 + .19 + 56.8
44 PainTherap 10.95 6.25 8.15 + 2.95 + 56.7
45 OutlookTh rs 1.19 .59 .92 + .33 + 56.6
46 BQQI IntlMd 5.58 2.34 4.98 + 1.79 + 56.1
47 Tesla Inc 653.00 421.71 650.57+232.24 + 55.5
48 AridisPhr 9.00 4.45 6.91 + 2.46 + 55.3
49 Atlanticus 14.87 8.90 13.96 + 4.95 + 54.9
50 PeckCoHld h 43 7.53 2.39 3.84 + 1.36 + 54.8
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 NovanInc 3.20 .41 .52 — 2.64 — 83.5
2 AcastiPh g 2.54 .51 .73 — 1.72 — 70.0
3 SundialGrw n 3.88 1.17 1.20 — 1.81 — 60.1
4 TherpixBio h 1.14 .45 .49 — .62 — 55.8
5 Youngevity 3.64 1.31 1.56 — 1.70 — 52.1
6 HeatBiolog .53 .23 .23 — .24 — 51.2
7 DurectCorp 3.04 1.82 1.92 — 1.88 — 49.5
8 GulfportEn 1 3.09 1.47 1.55 — 1.49 — 49.0
9 IterumTher 4.96 2.28 2.32 — 2.18 — 48.4
10 EloxxPhrm 55 8.16 3.71 3.83 — 3.53 — 48.0
11 HutaoTech 1.70 .58 .76 — .69 — 47.8
12 Avinger nrs 1.32 .59 .61 — .53 — 46.5
13 PortolaPhrm 24.85 12.63 12.79 —11.09 — 46.4
14 OncolytBio 4.82 2.38 2.62 — 2.14 — 45.0
15 TESSCO Tch 48 12.26 6.16 6.20 — 5.02 — 44.7
16 HalladorEngy 2 3.00 1.65 1.66 — 1.31 — 44.1
17 JiayinGrp n 5.84 3.00 3.00 — 2.26 — 43.0
18 EyegatePh rs 10.19 5.60 5.74 — 4.28 — 42.7
19 AscenaRetl rs 8.19 4.34 4.40 — 3.27 — 42.6
20 SundEngy rs 20.75 9.80 11.03 — 8.12 — 42.4
21 Neovasc grsh 4.17 3.02 3.13 — 2.28 — 42.1
22 AmeriHldg rs 2.79 1.21 1.31 — .95 — 42.0
23 IntecPhrm h .64 .28 .29 — .21 — 41.8
24 PrecisBio n 15.07 7.81 8.09 — 5.80 — 41.8
25 Savara Inc rs 4.55 2.57 2.62 — 1.86 — 41.5
26 Hexindai .94 .52 .55 — .39 — 41.5
27 Inpixon Cp rs 29.25 2.88 2.91 —1.100 — 40.7
28 Michaels 3 8.99 4.80 4.93 — 3.16 — 39.1
29 KaixinAutoHl 1.88 1.13 1.14 — .73 — 39.0
30 ChinaNatRes 2.19 1.26 1.28 — .81 — 38.9
31 CLPS Inc 5.09 2.90 3.08 — 1.92 — 38.4
32 CBAK EnTc h 1.16 .66 .71 — .44 — 38.3
33 RmblOn B .90 .50 .51 — .32 — 38.1
34 FrontierCm .93 .55 .55 — .34 — 38.0
35 BlueHatInt hn 2.20 1.25 1.25 — .76 — 37.8
36 StemlineThera 10.93 6.01 6.63 — 4.00 — 37.6
37 KLX EngSv 6.64 3.75 4.04 — 2.40 — 37.3
38 RigNet 6.87 4.10 4.16 — 2.44 — 37.0
39 FuelCellE rs 3.00 1.50 1.59 — .92 — 36.7
40 SenesTech .65 .31 .35 — .20 — 36.2
41 MirumPhr n 24.50 15.70 15.73 — 8.80 — 35.9
42 CarrolsRest 23 7.15 4.50 4.54 — 2.51 — 35.6
43 MamEnrgy 2.70 1.31 1.42 — .78 — 35.5
44 Inogen 31 68.68 43.31 44.27 —24.06 — 35.2
45 NewLinkGen 2.57 1.56 1.64 — .89 — 35.2
46 SelasLifSc rs 4.31 2.70 2.79 — 1.51 — 35.1
47 SummtWirel h .72 .33 .40 — .21 — 34.9
48 AbraxasPet .42 .23 .23 — .12 — 34.8
49 AclarisThera 2.38 1.21 1.24 — .65 — 34.4
50 Youngevity pf 22.08 13.70 14.30 — 7.45 — 34.3
—————————