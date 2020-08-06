U.S. Cellular: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $973 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $911.8 million.

U.S. Cellular shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.94, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

