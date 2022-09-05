Typhoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging winds KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Sep. 5, 2022 Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 11:49 p.m.
A road is damaged as waves hit a shore in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Waves hit a shore in Pohang, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Flood water from the river cover a parking lot in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Waves crash over the breakwater in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Debris from a damaged hospital caused by typhoon is seen on a street in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
South Korean firefighters rescue a citizen near a river in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Debris caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor are seen at a waterfront park in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Waves hit a shore in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Debris caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor are left at a waterfront park in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
A shop is damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Jeju, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Stones are seen on a parking lot in Jeju, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
17 of17
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region Tuesday, dumping a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroying roads and felling power lines, leaving 66,000 homes without electricity as thousands of people fled to safer ground.
Typhoon Hinnamnor grazed the resort island of Jeju and hit the mainland near the port city of Busan before blowing into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan with winds of up to 133 kilometers (82 miles) per hour. It was moving northeast on a track to affect eastern China later in the week.
