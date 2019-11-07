TrueCar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of localized information on new car costs posted revenue of $90.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.4 million.

TrueCar expects full-year revenue in the range of $351 million to $353 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.65. A year ago, they were trading at $9.46.

