TrueBlue: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) _ TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.8 million.

The Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $474.5 million in the period.

TrueBlue shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.13, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

