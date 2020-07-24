Triton: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.6 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $321.4 million in the period.

Triton shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

