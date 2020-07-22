Trinity Industries: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $206.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $509.2 million in the period.

Trinity Industries shares have dropped nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.33, an increase of 8% in the last 12 months.

