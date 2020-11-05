Tree.com: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $24.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.89 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $220.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $215 million.

Tree.com shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE