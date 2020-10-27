TransUnion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $102.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $695.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $680.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 74 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $678 million to $698 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.94 to $3.01 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.72 billion.

TransUnion shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRU