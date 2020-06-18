Townsquare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.27. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $93.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $5. A year ago, they were trading at $5.06.

