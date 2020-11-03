TopBuild: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $70 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $697.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.5 million.

TopBuild shares have risen 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 54% in the last 12 months.

