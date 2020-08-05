Tiptree: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $199.2 million in the period.

Tiptree shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.33, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

