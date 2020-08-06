Tile Shop: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) on Thursday reported a loss of $760,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $67.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.06. A year ago, they were trading at $2.51.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTSH