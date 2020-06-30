The top Apple apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. NBA 2K20 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Finger On The App MSCHF Product Studio Inc.

2. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Money Buster!, Alictus

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Money Buster!, Alictus

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. My Talking Tom Friends, Outfit7 Limited

6. Disney+, Disney

7. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Sneaker Art!, TapNation