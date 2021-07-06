The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

4. Speechless by Michael Knowles, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

5. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

6. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, performed by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

9. Notes on a Silencing by Lacy Crawford, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Star Wars: The Rising Storm (The High Republic) by Cavan Scott, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)

4. The Hope Chest by Carolyn Brown, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Martian by Andy Weir, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

6. You Loved Me Once by Corinne Michaels, performed by Julia Whelan (Audible Originals)

7. The Lost Soul of the City by Dean Koontz, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Amazon Original Stories)

8. Once upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, narrated by Jennifer Jason Leigh (HarperAudio)

9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Penguin Audio)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)