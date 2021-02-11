The Latest: French nun turns 117, survives coronavirus The Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 11:24 a.m.
PARIS — A French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person is celebrating her 117th birthday in style after surviving COVID-19.
The care home in southern France where Sister André lives organized a packed schedule. There were plans on Thursday for Champagne and red wine, a feast with her favorite dessert and other events to toast her astounding longevity.
