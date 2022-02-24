Live updates: Ukraine says about 40 killed so far in attack

The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: \u2014\u2014 KYIV, Ukraine \u2014 An adviser to Ukraine\u2019s president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the country. Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that several dozen people have been wounded. He didn\u2019t specify whether the casualties included civilians. Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian authorities will hand weapons to all those willing to defend the country. \u201cThe future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian,\u201d he said, urging all those who can defend the country to come to the Interior Ministry\u2019s assembly facilities. \u2014\u2014 ANKARA, Turkey \u2014 Ukraine\u2019s ambassador to Turkey has called on the NATO member country to close its airspace and to shut down the straits at the entrance of the Black Sea to Russian ships. \u201cWe are calling for the airspace, Bosporus and Dardanelles straits to be closed,\u201d Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told reporters on Thursday. \u201cWe have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side. At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side.\u201d A 1936 convention gives Turkey control over the straits connecting the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, and allows it to limit the passage of warships during wartime or if Turkey is threatened. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened an emergency security meeting to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine. Turkey, which enjoys close relations with both Ukraine and Russia, had been pressing for a diplomatic solution to the tensions. \u2014\u2014 KYIV, Ukraine \u2014 Ukraine\u2019s president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbor and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say the country\u2019s military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance. \u2014\u2014 KYIV, Ukraine \u2014 A Ukrainian presidential adviser says that Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine from the north, east and south. The adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said \u201cthe Ukrainian military is fighting hard.\u201d Podolyak said Thursday that "our army is fighting back inflicting significant losses to the enemy.\u201d He said that there have been civilian casualties, but didn\u2019t give details. He said that \u201cUkraine now needs a greater and very specific support from the world \u2014 military-technical, financial as well as tough sanctions against Russia,\u201d he said. Another adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has targeted air bases and various other military infrastructure. Oleksii Arestovich said the Russian strike hasn\u2019t achieved its goal to rout the country\u2019s military. He said that \u201cwe suffered casualties, but they aren\u2019t significant,\u201d adding that the Russian strikes \u201chaven\u2019t eroded the combat capability of the Ukrainian military.\u201d He said that the Russian troops moved up to 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) deep into the Ukrainian territory in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, and, possibly in other areas. \u2014\u2014 BEIJING \u2014 China\u2019s customs agency on Thursday approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia, a move that could help to reduce the impact of possible Western sanctions imposed over Moscow\u2019s attack on Ukraine. The two governments announced an agreement Feb. 8 for China to import Russian wheat and barley after Russian President Vladimir became the highest-profile foreign guest to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics. China\u2019s populous market is a growth area for other farm goods suppliers, but Beijing had barred imports until now from Russia\u2019s main wheat-growing areas due to concern about possible fungus and other contamination. Russia is one of the biggest wheat producers but its exports would be vulnerable if its foreign markets block shipments in response to its attack on Ukraine. Thursday\u2019s announcement said Russia would \u201ctake all measures\u201d to prevent contamination by wheat smut fungus and would suspend exports to China if it was found. \u2014\u2014 BERLIN \u2014 Germany's foreign minister says that \u201cwe woke up in a different world today.\u201d Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a televised statement that \u201cafter months of preparing lies and propaganda, President Putin decided today to let his threats be followed with terrible deeds.\u201d Baerbock said that \u201cthe Russian government is breaking the most elementary rules of the international order in front of the eyes of the world.\u201d Baerbock said German diplomats remaining in Kyiv would leave the capital. A decision would be made whether the embassy could resume its work from Lviv. \u2014\u2014 MOSCOW \u2014 Security camera footage shows a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine from Russian-annexed Crimea. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to \u201cconsequences you have never seen.\u201d \u2014\u2014 KYIV, Ukraine \u2014 Ukraine\u2019s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from the \u201caggressor.\u201d Zelenskyy said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world.\u201d He added that the Russian leader \u201cwants to destroy our state, everything that we have built.\u201d He praised the nation\u2019s soldiers, hailing their courage and urged civilians not to panic. \u201cWe are starting the creation of an anti-Putin coalition,\u201d he said. \u201cI have already urged global leaders to slam Putin with all possible sanctions, offer large-scale defense support and close the airspace over Ukraine for the aggressor.\u201d \u201cTogether we must save Ukraine, save the democratic world, and we will do it,\u201d Zelenskyy said. \u2014\u2014 BEIJING \u2014 World stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged by nearly $6 per barrel after President Vladimir Putin launched Russian military action in Ukraine. Market benchmarks tumbled in Europe and Asia and U.S. futures were sharply lower. Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel Thursday on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. The ruble sank 7.5% to more than $87 to the U.S. dollar. Earlier, Wall Street\u2019s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance. Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve\u2019s plans to try to cool inflation. \u2014\u2014 BEIJING \u2014 China\u2019s Foreign Ministry is repeating calls for talks to resolve the worsening crisis in Ukraine, while refusing to criticize Russia\u2019s actions and accusing the U.S. and its allies of worsening the crisis. Spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters Thursday that \u201cthe Ukraine issue is complex in its historical background ... what we are seeing today is the interplay of complex factors.\u201d Hua said China still hopes \u201cthat the parties concerned will not shut the door to peace and engage instead in dialogue and consultation and prevent the situation from further escalating,\u201d Although China has not endorsed Russian President Vladimir Putin\u2019s declaration of independence for Ukraine\u2019s separatist areas or his decision to send Russian forces there, Hua said China \u201ccalled on parties to respect others' legitimate security concerns.\u201d Hua said that \u201call parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war" \u2014 repeating the language China has consistently used to criticize the West in the crisis. Hua asked: \u201cThose parties who were busy condemning others; what have they done? Have they persuaded others?\u201d Hua did not describe Russia\u2019s actions as an invasion or directly refer to the movement of Russian forces into Ukraine. \u2014\u2014 PARIS \u2014 French President Emmanuel Macron, who had labored until the last minute for a diplomatic solution, says that \u201cFrance firmly condemns Russia\u2019s decision to wage war\u201d and is promising support for Ukraine. Macron said Thursday that \u201cRussia must end its military operations immediately.\u201d He spoke by phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who demanded \u201cunited European support\u201d for Ukraine, according to a statement from the French presidency. Macron said France is \u201cworking with its partners and allies to end the war.\u201d \u2014\u2014 BUCHAREST, Romania \u2014 Romania\u2019s defense ministry says that two F-16 aircraft from the Romanian military on a NATO air policing mission intercepted a Ukrainian Air Force plane that had entered Romanian airspace, and escorted it to an airbase in Bacau. The ministry wrote that the Romanian planes \u201cstrictly applied national procedures and international rules applicable in such situations, through the interception and visual identification of the aircraft entering the Romanian airspace.\u201d The ministry said that the Ukrainian military pilot made himself available to Romanian authorities on Thursday morning. \u2014\u2014 BRUSSELS \u2014 The European Union says it is planning the \u201cstrongest, the harshest package\u201d of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday, as the Russian military attacked Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that \u201cthe target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.\u201d \u201cWe will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval,\u201d she said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the \u201cstrongest, the harshest package\u201d ever considered. \u2014\u2014 LONDON \u2014 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Western allies will not stand by as Russia attacks Ukraine. In an early morning call, Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was appalled by events in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the prime minister\u2019s office. \u201cThe Prime Minister said the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people,\u201d Johnson\u2019s office said in the statement. Johnson added that Ukraine was in the thoughts of everyone in the U.K. \u201cduring this dark time.\u201d \u2014\u2014 COPENHAGEN, Denmark \u2014 The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are condeming the Russian operation in Ukraine as a \u201ccrime against Ukrainian people." In a joint statement, the three countries' foreign ministers condemned strongly "the open large scale Russian aggression against the independent, peaceful and democratic Ukraine.\u201d They called it \u201ca blatant violation of the international law, of all international norms and a crime against Ukrainian people that we condemn.\u201d Finland\u2019s President Sauli Niinisto said the Russian move is \u201can attack on the security order throughout Europe.\u201d ___ BRUSSELS \u2014 NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of NATO ambassadors to assess the invasion of Ukraine, which borders several NATO members. The meeting Thursday morning will \u201caddress the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russia\u2019s unprovoked attack.\u201d Earlier, Stoltenberg had already condemned Russia\u2019s invasion. \u201cDespite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression,\u201d Stoltenberg said. He also warned Moscow that the alliance will will \u201cdo all it takes to protect and defend\u201d NATO members. He called the invasion a \u201cgrave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately.\u201d ___ MOSCOW \u2014 The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine\u2019s air defense assets and airbases. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian strikes have \u201csuppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military,\u201d adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine\u2019s military bases has been incapacitated.\u201d It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine. The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation. ___ BEIJING \u2014 China is advising its people in Ukraine to stay home because of ongoing military actions and chaos but made no mention of Russian forces. The notice issued on its Kyiv embassy\u2019s social media account Thursday said: \u201cSocial order is chaotic and out of control, especially in the cities where at times of serious unrest." It said a person walking on the streets could be a target of attack and traffic could be stopped at any time. It added that people should remain calm and contact local authorities if they come into danger. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in eastern Ukraine early Thursday. China has denounced sanctions against Russia, with which it has increasingly aligned its foreign policy to challenge the West, and blamed the U.S. and its allies for provoking Moscow. ___ BERLIN \u2014 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply condemned Russia\u2019s attack on Ukraine calling it \u201ca terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe.\u201d The chancellor said Thursday morning that \u201cthe Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything.\u201d He added that \u201cGermany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms.\u201d Scholz said in a written statement that \u201cour solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately." He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union. ___ BERLIN \u2014 The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that \u201cthis is now an active conflict zone.\u201d In the bulletin issued early Thursday, EASA said that \u201cairspace and critical infrastructure, including airports, are exposed to military activities which result in safety risks for civil aircraft. In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft.\u201d It added: \u201cThe presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels.\u201d It recommended that, \u201cadditionally, as a precautionary measure, operators should exercise extreme caution and avoid using the airspace\u201d within 100 nautical miles of the Belarusian- and Russia-Ukraine border. ___ Follow AP\u2019s coverage at https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/russia-ukraine