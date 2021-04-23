The Latest: WH: US will help India with surging virus cases The Associated Press April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 1:59 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., after a House Select Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021, on the coronavirus crisis. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Amr Alfiky/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, a box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 were taken out of a fridge for a few seconds during a vaccination campaign in Amsterdam, Netherlands, . The European Medicines Agency is expected to provide updated guidance Friday April 23, 2021, on how countries across Europe should use the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. Peter Dejong/AP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second left, speaks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, center right, during an official visit to the Pfizer pharmaceutical company in Puurs, Belgium, Friday, April 23, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP) John Thys/AP
A COVID-19 patient wearing oxygen mask waits inside a vehicle to be attended and admitted in a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 22, 2021. India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. Ajit Solanki/AP
Health workers stand outside the entrance of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. The Press Trust of India reported 25 COVID-19 patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the past 24 hours and the lives of another 60 were at risk amid a serious oxygen supply crisis. The news agency quoted unnamed officials as saying "low pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause for their deaths. However, Ajoy Sehgal, a hospital spokesperson, would not comment on whether the 25 patients died from a lack of oxygen. AP
Flames rise from cremation pyres of victims of a fire that broke out in Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 hospital, at Virar, near Mumbai, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. A fire killed 13 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in western India early Friday as an extreme surge in coronavirus infections leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. Rajanish Kakade/AP
A visitor wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks near a banner reading "Mandatory mask wearing" at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, April 23, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP
A COVID-19 patient does breathing exercises at the entrance of a tent set up to treat new coronavirus cases outside the Social Security Hospital, shortly before being released in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The government decreed new lockdown rules on April 21 for the majority of Ecuador's provinces, limiting movement on weeknights and an all-day curfew on weekends to curb the spread of the new coronavirus which is overwhelming hospitals. Dolores Ochoa/AP
A COVID-19 patient looks for a relative to bring him personal items, from inside a tent set up outside the Social Security Hospital where patients are being treated in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The government decreed new lockdown rules on April 21 for the majority of Ecuador's provinces, limiting movement on weeknights and an all-day curfew on weekends to curb the spread of the new coronavirus which is overwhelming hospitals. Dolores Ochoa/AP
Patients undergo treatment for COVID-19 inside a tent installed outside the Social Security Hospital in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The government decreed new lockdown rules on April 21 for the majority of Ecuador's provinces, limiting movement on weeknights and a strict, all-day curfew on weekends to curb the spread of the new coronavirus which is overwhelming hospitals. Dolores Ochoa/AP
Medical staff Louise Walewski passes the front of a Corona test center in Dresden, Germany, DFriday, April 23, 2021. People in Germany will have to prepare for new Corona restrictions starting this weekend. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Sebastian Kahnert/AP
People stand in a queue to refill oxygen in cylinders in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. India put oxygen tankers on special express trains as major hospitals in New Delhi on Friday begged on social media for more supplies to save COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe. India's underfunded health system is tattering as the world's worst coronavirus surge wears out the nation, which set another global record in daily infections for a second straight day with 332,730. AP
Worshippers watch fireworks as they mark the feast day of Saint George outside Saint George Church, closed to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before sunrise, Friday, April 23, 2021. The Catholic saint is associated with bravery and resistance. Silvia Izquierdo/AP
A man prays clutching a statue of Saint George on the saint's feast day outside Saint George Church, closed to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before sunrise, Friday, April 23, 2021. The Catholic saint is associated with bravery and resistance. Silvia Izquierdo/AP
A child wears a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic as people mark the feast day of Saint George outside Saint George Church, closed to help contain the spread of the virus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before sunrise, Friday, April 23, 2021. The Catholic saint is associated with bravery and resistance. Silvia Izquierdo/AP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement during an official visit to the Pfizer pharmaceutical company in Puurs, Belgium, Friday, April 23, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP) John Thys/AP
German scientist, CMO and co-founder of BioNTech Ozlem Tureci makes a statement during an official visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Pfizer pharmaceutical company in Puurs, Belgium, Friday, April 23, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP) John Thys/AP
A family member prays as he perform the last rites of a relative who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. India's underfunded health system is tattering as the world's worst coronavirus surge wears out the nation, which set another global record in daily infections for a second straight day with 332,730. India has confirmed 16 million cases so far, second only to the United States in a country of nearly 1.4 billion people. Channi Anand/AP
Performers march at a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Friday, April 23, 2021. Performers and cultural workers who have been left professionally idle due to restrictive lockdown measures took to the streets across France to protest a new unemployment benefits reform. Daniel Cole/AP
Local police officers stand guard at a blocked street near Phnom Penh International airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Cambodia's leader said that the country's capital Phnom Penh will be locked down for two weeks from Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Heng Sinith/AP
A woman uses an ATM machine as a homeless woman sleeps on ground in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. According to reports, poverty have increased considerably in the last months as Spain has been in lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Emilio Morenatti/AP
A woman receives a shot of the Janssen vaccine, during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Vials of the Janssen vaccine, during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Peoples line up for the coronavirus test in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 23, 2021. Thailand's health authorities announced Friday they have confirmed just over 2000 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record that brings the country's total to 50,183. Nathatida Adireksarn/AP
A man performs the final rites of a relative who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. India's underfunded health system is tattering as the world's worst coronavirus surge wears out the nation, which set another global record in daily infections for a second straight day with 332,730. India has confirmed 16 million cases so far, second only to the United States in a country of nearly 1.4 billion people. Channi Anand/AP
38 of38
WASHINGTON — Officials say the U.S. is trying to help India deal with its coronavirus surge, which is straining that country’s health care system amid a record number of infections.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with its counterpart agency in India to provide technical support and assistance.
The Associated Press