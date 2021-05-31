The Latest: France offers vaccine jabs to all adults The Associated Press May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 12:23 p.m.
People queue up to receive a coronavirus vaccination at a surge vaccine operation set up at Twickenham rugby stadium, south-west London, Monday May 31, 2021. Up to 15,000 doses of vaccine are ready to be administered at the walk-in centre which has been set up for residents of north-west London in response to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the area. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
A family member of a person who died due to COVID-19 lights the funeral pyre at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Monday, May 31, 2021.
A family member prays as he performs the last rites of a person who died due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Monday, May 31, 2021.
A family member prays as he performs the last rites of a person who died due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Patients undergo treatment at a temporary COVID-19 care center at the Nandambakkam Trade Center in Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Monday, May 31, 2021.
An elderly man gets inoculated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 31, 2020.
Health workers conduct a COVID-19 swab test on residents as they monitor cases at a village in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, May 31, 2021. The president of the Philippines recently warned he will jail village leaders and police officers who don't enforce pandemic lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A health worker conducts a COVID-19 swab test on a resident as they monitor cases at a village in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, May 31, 2021. The president of the Philippines recently warned he will jail village leaders and police officers who don't enforce pandemic lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A Kashmiri shopkeeper cleans the display of his shop that was opened following a partial relaxation in the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Students wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus attend class at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, May 31, 2021. Pakistani authorities reopened schools of grade 10 and 12 following a steady decrease in deaths and infections from the coronavirus.
Sri Lankans queue up to receive the second dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a public vaccination drive in Welisara, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Health staff check at vaccination booths for the coronavirus at a vaccination center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, May 31, 2021. An exhibition center in Malaysia has been turned into the country's first mega vaccination center as the government aims to speed up inoculations amid a sharp spike in infections.
FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo, Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends from their church group in a birthday toast to one of the members, upper right, during their weekly "Monday Night Hang" gathering at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York. After a statewide midnight curfew on outdoor dining ended May 17, a similar indoor curfew for bars and restaurants ended on Monday, May 31 as coronavirus restrictions ease.
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, in Washington. In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed.
FILE - In this March 8, 2021 file photo, healthcare workers prepare doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a public hospital in Montevideo, Uruguay. With a high death rate, Uruguay is battling to contain the virus.
FILE - In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares to test a child for COVID-19, on the outskirts of Montevideo, Uruguay. More than 3,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Uruguay since March. While the number may seem small for other countries, it is huge in this country of 3.5 million inhabitants and gives it one of the highest per capita coronavirus death rates, according the Our World in Data.
Christoph Bunzendahl on cello, left, and Annick Sauvanaud on violin, right, perform in the waiting room at the Antwerp Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium, on Monday, May 31, 2021. While many cultural venues remain closed due to COVID-19 measures, the City of Antwerp is providing professional musicians, many of whom play in the Antwerp Philharmonic, a small stage to reintroduce the public to live music.
FILE - In this April 12, 2021 file photo, a patient sits inside an ambulance as she waits to be admitted to the Hospital Espanol, a public clinic that has been exclusively dedicated to the treatment of C0VID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Some of the sick in Uruguay have never able to talk to a doctor while others saw their health deteriorate so quickly they never made it to a hospital.
A member of the public prepares to receive a coronavirus vaccination at a surge vaccine operation set up at Twickenham rugby stadium, south-west London, Monday May 31, 2021. Up to 15,000 doses of vaccine are ready to be administered at the walk-in centre which has been set up for residents of north-west London in response to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the area. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

PARIS — France opened up virus vaccinations to adults of all ages starting Monday, earlier than originally scheduled, as vaccine deliveries have picked up speed.
More than 48% of France’s adult population has had at least one dose, and more than 20% have had two, according to public health authorities. After a slow start blamed on bureaucracy and delayed deliveries, France has now administered more than 36 million vaccine doses.
Written By
The Associated Press