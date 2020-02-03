The Hartford: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $548 million.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The insurance and financial services company posted revenue of $5.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.3 billion.

The Hartford shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $60.14, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIG