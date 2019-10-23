Texas Instruments, Norfolk Southern dip; Anthem, Boeing rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.
Texas Instruments Inc., down $9.62 to $118.95
The chipmaker said its customers have become far more cautious than they were even 90 days ago.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $15.94 to $296.93
The company reported solid results for its latest quarter and raised its full-year forecast.
Anthem Inc., up $3.26 to $263.51
The health insurer raised its 2019 forecast after pulling in more people covered by Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.
Boeing Co., up $3.50 to $340.50
The company said it expects its 737 Max plane to return to service by the end of the year.
Norfolk Southern Corp., down $4.09 to $184.87
The railroad operator reported a drop in third-quarter profit as it hauled less freight.
Boston Scientific Corp., up $1.91 to $40.09
The medical device manufacturer reported a bigger profit than analysts had expected.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $7.35 to $106.63
The drugmaker reported results that easily surpassed analysts' estimates and announced a stock buyback.
ExxonMobil Corp., up 66 cents to $69.75
Energy stocks got a boost from an uptick in the price of oil.