Territorial Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.4 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Territorial Bancorp shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.88, a rise of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

