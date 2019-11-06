Tejon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) _ Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $47,000.

On a per-share basis, the Lebec, California-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.

Tejon shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.63, a decline of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRC