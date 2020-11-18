Target: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to $2.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $22.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.91 billion.

Target shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 12%. The stock has increased 46% in the last 12 months.

