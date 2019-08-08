THL Credit: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.2 million.

THL Credit shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.56, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

