Synalloy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period.

Synalloy shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months.

