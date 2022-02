OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The strength of the economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states continues to drive farmland prices and farm equipment sales higher, according to a new monthly survey of bankers in the region released Thursday.

The overall economic index for the region grew to 61.5 in February from January’s 61.1. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.