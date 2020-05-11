Surgery Partners: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its first quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 34 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $441 million in the period.

Surgery Partners shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.15, a climb of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

