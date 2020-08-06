Stericycle: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) _ Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $598.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $578.9 million.

Stericycle shares have fallen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

