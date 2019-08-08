Steel Partners: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 61 cents.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $414.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Steel Partners said it expects revenue in the range of $386 million to $407 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

Steel Partners shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.70, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

