Stamps.com: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The online postage provider posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period.

Stamps.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.

Stamps.com shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $194.88, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

