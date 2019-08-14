Spartan Stores: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The grocery store operator and grocery distributor posted revenue of $2 billion in the period.

Spartan Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.35 per share.

Spartan Stores shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.94, a fall of 63% in the last 12 months.

