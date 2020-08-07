Southwest Gas: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $38 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $757.2 million in the period.

Southwest Gas expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $4 per share.

Southwest Gas shares have declined slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWX