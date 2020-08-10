Sogou: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Sogou Inc. (SOGO) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The Chinese search engine posted revenue of $261.2 million in the period.

Sogou shares have climbed 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

