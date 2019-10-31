Sirius XM: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $246 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

Sirius XM shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI