Silvercrest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $490,000.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $24 million in the period.

Silvercrest shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.22, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.

