Silica Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

KATY, Texas (AP) _ U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Friday reported a loss of $72.3 million in its first quarter.

The Katy, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $269.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.91. A year ago, they were trading at $16.58.

