Signet: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $900,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

Signet shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 71% in the last 12 months.

