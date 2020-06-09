Signet: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $190.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $3.83 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.45 per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $852.1 million in the period.

Signet shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

