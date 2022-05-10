Shanghai re-tightens on COVID, frustrating trapped residents KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 8:36 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of32 A delivery man past through the entrance to a community on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 Visitors look out from a balcony in a quiet mall area with closed retail shops and restaurants only offering takeaway on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 A delivery worker wearing a face shield and a mask asks for a direction from a security guard near a shuttered mall in the central business district on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing, the capital, began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of32 A child wearing a mask is carried over a barrier on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 Residents leave after being turned away from a public park which was closed due to pandemic measures in the Chaoyang district on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing, the capital, began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 A man wearing a face mask walks across a pedestrian bridge in the central business district in Beijing during what is normally the morning rush hour, as most nonessential workers in the district have been ordered to work from home, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 A chef sits outside a row of restaurants closed to dine in customers and only offering takeaway on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of32 A child wearing a face mask walks by a shuttered shopping mall after authorities ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and asked people to work at home in the Chaoyang district on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing, the capital, began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 A man wearing a face mask walks past lines of unused share bicycles near a closed subway station in the central business district in Beijing during what is normally the morning rush hour, as most nonessential workers in the district have been ordered to work from home, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of32 Residents leave after being turned away from Ritan park which was closed due to pandemic measures in the Chaoyang district on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing, the capital, began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 A woman talks on her phone near a screen depicting a giant hand at an empty mall area with closed retail shops and restaurants only offering takeaway on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 A delivery man waits in a quiet mall area with closed retail shops and restaurants only offering takeaway on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 A man tries to enter a restaurant that's closed to dine-in customers and only providing take out orders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 People wearing face masks ride across an intersection in the central business district of Beijing during what is normally the morning rush hour, as most nonessential workers in the district have been ordered to work from home, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Teams in white protective suits are going into the homes of infected people to spray them with disinfectant as Shanghai tries to root out an omicron outbreak under China's strict "zero-COVID" strategy. Beijing, the capital, began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 A man wearing a mask walks past a mall that's been ordered to close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
23 of32 A woman wearing a face mask stands near a closed subway station in the central business district in Beijing during what is normally the morning rush hour, as most nonessential workers in the district have been ordered to work from home, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 A woman wearing a face mask rides along a street in the central business district in Beijing during what is normally the morning rush hour, as most nonessential workers in the district have been ordered to work from home, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 A man wears a respirator as he rides along a street in the central business district in Beijing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 A person wearing a face mask rides along a street in the central business district in Beijing during what is normally the morning rush hour, as most nonessential workers in the district have been ordered to work from home, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Teams in white protective suits are going into the homes of infected people to spray them with disinfectant as Shanghai tries to root out an omicron outbreak under China's strict "zero-COVID" strategy. Beijing, the capital, began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 Residents wearing masks line up for mass Covid testing on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Beijing. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 A person wearing a face mask rides across an intersection in the central business district in Beijing during what is normally the morning rush hour, as most nonessential workers in the district have been ordered to work from home, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. China's capital began another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents Tuesday in a bid to prevent an outbreak from growing to Shanghai proportions. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
32 of32
BEIJING (AP) — The city of Shanghai is doubling down on pandemic restrictions after a brief period of loosening up, frustrating residents who were hoping a more than monthlong lockdown was finally easing as the number of new cases falls in China's financial center.
On Tuesday, service was suspended on the last two subway lines that were still operating, marking the first time the city’s entire system has been shut down, according to The Paper, an online media outlet.