Saratoga Investment: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $22.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.02. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 51 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period.

Saratoga Investment shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAR