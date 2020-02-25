Salesforce.com: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $248 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $4.85 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 71 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.88 billion to $4.89 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.82 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.16 to $3.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $21 billion to $21.1 billion.

Salesforce.com shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $181.61, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRM