Saga: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) _ Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The broadcasting company posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.3 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $123.1 million.

Saga shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGA