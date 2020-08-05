https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Saga-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15460287.php
Saga: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) _ Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 37 cents per share.
The broadcasting company posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.
Saga shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.
