Safeguard Scientifics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) _ Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

Safeguard Scientifics shares have dropped 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.82, a drop of 50% in the last 12 months.

