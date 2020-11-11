https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/SMIC-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15718462.php
SMIC: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SHANGHAI (AP) _ Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMICY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $256.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.
The chip manufacturing company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.
SMIC shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
