S&W Seed: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) _ S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Longmont, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The alfalfa seed company posted revenue of $13.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.33. A year ago, they were trading at $2.21.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANW